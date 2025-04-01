FAKE ALERT! NEXT exam "July 2025" notice debunked

When EdexLive contacted NBEMS President Dr Abhijat Seth directly, he categorically denied the authenticity of the notice, stating: "This is a fake notice. NBEMS is not aware of it."

The fabricated document attempted to mimic official NBEMS communications but contained telltale signs of being an April Fools' Day prank, including inconsistencies in formatting and undetectable QR code.

Medical students and professionals are advised to rely only on information published directly on the official NBEMS website for authentic updates regarding examination schedules.