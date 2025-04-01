FAKE ALERT! NEXT exam "July 2025" notice debunked

A notice claiming that the National Exit Test (NEXT) exams would be conducted in July 2025 has been confirmed as fraudulent. The fake document, which has been circulating on social media platform X, falsely stated that:
NEXT exams would be conducted in 5 phases starting July 3, 2025
NEET-PG 2024 would be held on August 11, 2024 in two shifts
The eligibility cut-off date would remain August 15, 2024
When EdexLive contacted NBEMS President Dr Abhijat Seth directly, he categorically denied the authenticity of the notice, stating: "This is a fake notice. NBEMS is not aware of it."
The fabricated document attempted to mimic official NBEMS communications but contained telltale signs of being an April Fools' Day prank, including inconsistencies in formatting and undetectable QR code.
Medical students and professionals are advised to rely only on information published directly on the official NBEMS website for authentic updates regarding examination schedules.