Countdown begins: When will 42 lakh CBSE students learn their fate?

The CBSE examination season is winding down with Class X exams already concluded on March 18 and Class XII exams set to finish on April 4, 2025. This year's exams saw a massive turnout of 42 lakh students – 24.12 lakh for Class X (covering 84 subjects) and 17.88 lakh for Class XII (covering 120 subjects).

According to a report by India Today, while the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) hasn't officially announced result dates yet, historical patterns suggest mid-May as the likely time frame.

In recent years, CBSE has consistently released results around this time, with 2024 and 2023 results announced on May 13 and May 12 respectively. Typically, both Class X and XII results are declared on the same day.

Students should regularly check the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) for updates. Once published, results can be accessed by entering roll numbers on the website.

It's worth noting that during the COVID-19 pandemic, result declarations were significantly delayed – July 22 in 2022, August 3 in 2021, and July 15 in 2020.

Education experts anticipate CBSE will maintain its traditional May announcement timeline unless unexpected circumstances arise.

Students are cautioned to rely only on official sources for result updates rather than speculative information.