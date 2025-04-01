Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny, compartment, and special exam registrations begin

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has commenced the registration process for Class XII scrutiny, compartment, and special exams starting today, April 1, 2025.

Students who wish to apply can access the direct registration link on the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.com.

Registration details

As per the official notification, the scrutiny application link is available at intermediate.bsebscrutiny.com, while the registration link for compartment and special exams can be accessed at biharboardonline.org.

The last date to submit applications for all three categories is April 8, 2025.

Candidates can complete their registration by following these steps:

Visit the official BSEB website: biharboardonline.com Click on the relevant registration link for scrutiny, compartment, or special exams on the homepage. Enter the required registration details on the newly opened page. Complete the registration and log in to the account. Fill out the application form and make the required fee payment. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Retain a printed copy for future reference.

For scrutiny applications, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 120 per subject. The fee structure for compartment and special exam registrations is available in the official notification.

The BSEB Class XII results for 2025 were declared on March 25, 2025. This year, a total of 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Intermediate examination, including 6,41,847 girls and 6,50,466 boys. The overall pass percentage stands at 86.50%.

For further details, students are advised to check the official BSEB website for updates and instructions regarding the application process.