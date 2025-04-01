Banking careers unlocked: IBPS PO 2025 Results now live!

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the results for the Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment 2025. Candidates who participated in both the main examination and interview phase can now access their combined results through the IBPS official portal.

As per the report of Hindustan Times, the results will remain accessible from April 1 to April 30, 2025, giving candidates a full month to check their placement status.

How to check your IBPS PO 2025 result:

Visit the IBPS official website: ibps.in Locate and click on the "IBPS PO Result 2025 for main exam and interview" link on the homepage Enter your required login credentials on the new page Submit your details to view your result Download your result page Keep a physical copy for future reference

The provisional allotment has been conducted based on merit-cum-preference, adhering to government reservation policies and guidelines. In cases where candidates have identical scores, rankings have been determined by date of birth, following established practices.

For additional information and details, candidates should refer to the IBPS official website.