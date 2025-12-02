2025 Tata Transformation Prize honours three Indian scientists

The New York Academy of Sciences and Tata Sons have announced the recipients of the 2025 Tata Transformation Prize, recognizing three Indian researchers whose innovations promise major advances in food security, sustainability, and healthcare.

The annual prize supports scientists developing high-impact technologies aimed at improving quality of life in India and beyond.

Chosen from 212 nominations across 27 states, the Winners were selected by an international jury of experts in science, medicine, and engineering. Each will receive INR 2 crores (about USD 228,000) to accelerate their work, with formal recognition to follow at an awards ceremony in Mumbai later this year.