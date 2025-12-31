2025: Operation Sindoor established India's new normal in counter-terror response

New Delhi's action was largely seen as a statement of its "political will" to inflict a blow to Pakistan for supporting terrorism with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail by Islamabad.

The Indian strikes at the terror camps included the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters at Bahawalpur, the Lashkar-e-Taiba's base at Muridke, and terrorist infrastructure in Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, Barnala in Bhimber, and Sarjal.

After the strikes at the terror infrastructure, India informed Pakistan that it does not want to escalate the situation and its operation was aimed at terrorist bases.