A New Delhi high school student has been announced as the winner of the University of Auckland United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Poster Competition at the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi recently, as per a press release shared by Education New Zealand.

Krishiv Jain, a student at The British School, triumphed in the competition, aimed at tackling local sustainability challenges, with an innovative entry called ClimAct, which leverages technology to promote sustainable thinking and action amongst school students.

University of Auckland Director International Martin Hookham-Simms says Krishiv was awarded the top spot for showcasing artistic talent and a deep understanding of local environmental challenges.

“Krishiv’s project was well thought-through and demonstrated a strong understanding of climate change. It highlighted the urgent need for action while also seeking to cultivate a generation of climate-conscious individuals,” says Martin.

Students from more than 30 schools across India took part in the competition, which challenged students in Classes IX to XII to create a poster that highlighted a local SDG issue as well as present a viable solution aligned to SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) or SDG 13 (climate action).

As the first place winner, Krishav received a Lenovo V 14 G3 laptop. Second place was clinched to Harshini Bhaskar from CS Academy in Coimbatore and third place to Imra Aftab from Eastern Public School in Bhopal. They received an Apple iPad each.