Banaras Hindu University (BHU) celebrated the 75th Republic Day of the nation with patriotic fervour and great enthusiasm. The day started with the unfurling of the Tricolour by Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain at Malaviya Bhawan. The vice-chancellor received the guard of honour from National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets as he arrived at the Amphitheatre Ground, the venue of the main programme. He inspected the parade by NCC cadets symbolising the three wings of the army and took the salute. The ground echoed with cheers as the contingents marched past the saluting dais combined with the band.

The vice-chancellor also presented awards to meritorious students, NCC cadets, and employees of the university. Paridhi Sharma, MSc (Statistics), Institute of Sciences, was presented former President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal (2022-23), while Arpita Chaubey, Department of Dharmagam, Faculty of SVDV, received the Mahamana Sanskrit Award (2023-24). Roshan Maurya, Department of Physical Education, was presented Major SL Dar Gold Medal (2023-24) and BOU Vishal Kumar Singh, Army Wing, 89 UP Bn NCC, BHU, was presented the Major SL Dar Gold Medal (2023-24).

The employees who received awards include Letha Ajay, Director’s Office, Institute of Science; Suraj Lal, Faculty of Performing Arts, Babu Lal, Department of Plant Physiology, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Ratan Lal, Registrar Office, and Baijnath Prasad, Sir Sunderlal Hospital.