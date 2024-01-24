Hardeep Singh Puri, union minister of housing and urban affairs, petroleum and natural gas, outlined the Modi government's ambitious vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047 during a panel discussion at the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave, presented by SASTRA University, held in Chennai on Wednesday. The session, titled “The Promise of Gyan: Viksit Bharat,” was chaired by author and analyst Shankkar Aiyar.

“When you construct toilets, providing over 11 crore in total, it enhances the dignity of the girl child. Similarly, with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we offer affordable homes to economically weaker sections, and notably, the property title is held in the name of the woman in the household. This marks a fundamental difference,” he said while elaborating on the Modi government’s plans.

Discussing the SVANidhi scheme for street vendors, he highlighted its success, with 43% of beneficiaries being women, including those from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

“In a society grappling with a total lockdown during the pandemic, certain sections faced extreme vulnerability. Imagine having to purchase goods for resale, resorting to moneylenders charging 18 percent interest, all while facing restrictions on movement. It was in this context that a scheme was introduced in 2020. Today, it stands as a resounding success.”

Puri reiterated the government's focus on various welfare schemes catering to farmers, youth, and women.

Responding to questions on poverty alleviation alongside economic growth, Puri affirmed the government's commitment to education, emphasising India's transition towards a knowledge-based society. He defended social welfare measures, stating that providing dry ration for 80 crore for three meals a day doesn't undermine poverty alleviation efforts.

The minister also touched upon the urban sector's significant budgetary allocations, indicating a substantial increase under the Modi government. He expressed optimism about the progress in the Smart Cities Mission, where 90% of projects have been completed.

“The allocation for urban sector schemes from 2004 to 2014 amounted to 1.57 lakh crore. In almost 10 years of the Modi government, this figure has surged dramatically, reaching 19 lakh crore – an elevenfold increase. Notably, these expenditures have exhibited an impressive annual growth rate of 30 percent."

Addressing a query regarding poverty alleviation amid ambitious economic growth, the minister emphasised that the development goals established by the United Nations were conceived by Western think tanks, particularly the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). He pointed out that these goals were anticipated even before the formal implementation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), coinciding with the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with central schemes being initiated and implemented from June 2015.

On the Smart Cities Mission, he highlighted that 90 out of 100 projects undertaken were focused on area-based development, rejuvenating existing cities, while the remaining 10 were greenfield projects initiated through public-private partnerships with the state governments. He noted that 90 percent of the projects have been successfully completed, with the remainder slated for completion in the coming months.

Addressing energy concerns, Puri mentioned increased production from the Krishna-Godavari basin, anticipating a rise beyond the previously announced 45,000 barrels a day by May or June. Responding to criticism of oil exports increasing post 2014, he said – “With a daily consumption of five million barrels, despite advancements in exploration and production, we will continue importing due to the robust functioning of our economy on all fronts.”

The minister concluded on an optimistic note, discussing the government's initiatives related to green hydrogen, ethanol blending program, and enhanced ethanol production from diverse feedstocks, including experimental methods involving seaweeds.