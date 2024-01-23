A group of contractual teachers in Punjab's Ludhiana staged a protest on January 22, by climbing on a water tank, demanding regularisation after completing ten years of service. The protestors climbed atop a water tank in the Jawahar Nagar area as a mark of their protest, prompting police and local administration officials to reach the spot and convince them to come down, as stated in a report by ANI.



Around 103 contractual teachers, led by Harvinder Singh Balaga, State President of the BEd (Bachelor of Education) Teachers' Union, are demanding to regularise their service. Additionally, they also complained about receiving a monthly salary of Rs 6,000.



"The protestors have some demands from the government. Personnel have been deployed here to maintain safety and security. Talks will be held, and decisions will be made," Sameer Verma, ADCP (Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police), said. However, the protestors refused to call off their protest and demanded to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to secure permanent employment.

The protestors expressed pain over receiving a salary of Rs 6,000 per month. Explaining their plight, they complained, "We have been raising this issue, but no steps have been taken by the administration so far. The salary is just Rs 6,000 per month. We want to meet with the Chief Minister on this matter. We will continue our protest until our demands are not met," as stated in a report by ANI.