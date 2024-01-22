Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu in collaboration with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), National SC-ST (Scheduled Castes - Scheduled Tribes ) Hub, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce (DICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosted the valedictory programme for the Business Accelerator Program for the SC-ST entrepreneurs in IIM Jammu campus at Jagti on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The event was presided over by Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, who joined online, and Dr Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson, Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, IIM Jammu. The event commenced by an address about the programme by Dr Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson, Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, IIM Jammu where he welcomed the participants of the Business Accelerator Program stating the objective of this programme, that is, to help students understand the nuances of businesses via the program consisting of various modules.

The participants of the Business Accelerator Program talked about their experiences, praising the curriculum and the faculty's pedagogy at IIM Jammu, for helping them understand the teachings they were given, appreciating this initiative of IIM Jammu for offering such a comprehensive program for SCs and STs.

KK Sharma, General Manager, SG (NSSH), NSIC, who joined the event virtually, commended the collaboration between IIM Jammu, National SC-ST Hub, MSME, DICCI, and CII. He emphasised the importance of this programme in enhancing the competency of the budding entrepreneurs and avail themselves of the benefits of the National SC-ST Hub launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.