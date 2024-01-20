Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) South Campus at Barkachha in Mirzapur is fully WiFi now. In its constant endeavour to provide smooth and hassle free campus life, the varsity has launched the facility to benefit nearly 3,000 students and staff at Rajiv Gandhi South Campus (RGSC).

The facility comes as a new year's gift to the students and staff who had been waiting for long for the WiFi service on the campus. Prof VK Mishra, Professor In Charge of the South Campus, said that covering the entire campus with wifi is a momentous occasion for the members of RGSC. He informed that all hostels, administrative buildings, official blocks and labs have been equipped with Wifi.

The launch of campus WiFi service is in line with Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain's commitment for investing required resources and funds into the South Campus, to offer a better teaching and learning atmosphere there. The vice-chancellor during his interactions with students and faculty members of the Rajiv Gandhi South Campus, has time and again reiterated that funds will not be an issue in equipping the campus with better infrastructure.

Spread across over 2,760 acres, the campus houses the veterinary and animal sciences faculty of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences of BHU. The campus also runs a number of vocational programmes.