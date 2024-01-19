On January 18, University of Delhi (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Yogesh Singh said that the 12 DU-affiliated colleges which are fully funded by the state government shall continue to remain under DU. This came a day after the city government said it would only continue to fund these colleges once they are de-affiliated from DU and become part of one of Delhi’s state universities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



The VC’s statement came in response to the (full form, please) AAP-led city government’s refusal to finance the 12 DU-affiliated colleges. In a letter to the Centre in December last year, Delhi Education Minister Atishi had flagged alleged financial irregularities in these 12 colleges. “We are committed to our stand,” Singh said, adding that he hoped the state government would continue its financial support to the 12 colleges viewing the interest of students.



Meanwhile, in a letter dated January 16, VC said, “All stakeholders comprising students, teaching and non-teaching staff, residents of Delhi, government and others are proud of being associated with the University of Delhi. Any such letter issued by the government may have an adverse impact on the future of the students and also affect the teaching-learning environment of the university.” He reiterated that “the question of de-affiliation of these colleges does not arise”.



“In view of the above, on behalf of the university, and personally too, I request (that) the letter dated 01.12.2023 may please be withdrawn and continuity of funding these colleges may not be disturbed in the interest of students,” Singh said in his letter.