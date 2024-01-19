The International Conference on Future of Water Resources (ICFWR-2024) is taking place from January 18 to 20, 2024, organised by the Indian Water Resources Society (IWRS) in collaboration with the Department of Water Resources Development and Management at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee.

This event marks the 45th anniversary of IWRS, bringing together experts, scientists, policymakers, and stakeholders to address critical challenges in the water sector.

In an era marked by environmental uncertainty, the conference theme, Managing Water Resources for Present and Future Generations, underscores the urgency of finding innovative solutions to address the growing imbalance between water supply and demand.

Key themes of the conference include exploring water availability, supply and demand management, addressing increasing water demand due to urbanisation, and analysing the impact of climate change on water resources management. The conference also emphasises community-level participatory approaches, discussions on water quality challenges, and the role of data science in monitoring and managing water resources.

ICFWR-2024 features 30 distinguished speakers who will share insights into water resources management, climate change, water pollution, and policy.

ICFWR-2024 serves as a platform for open discussions and knowledge exchange, striving to pave the way for sustainable water management practices. ICFWR-2024 serves as a platform for open discussions and knowledge exchange, striving to pave the way for sustainable water management practices.