The police in Varanasi have filed a 200-page charge sheet in the molestation case of an IIT-BHU (Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University) student. The charge sheet details all that happened to the student in her own words and includes the statements of her friends present with her, the security guard of the Proctorial Board of IIT BHU and the doctor who conducted the medical examination. Additionally, the medical report of the student is also given, IANS reported.

Further, as scientific evidence, the police have presented the location of the mobile phones of the three accused, the CCTV footage and the photos obtained from it, their route chart and the data recovered from the mobile.

Incident details

On December 31, 2023, 60 days after the incident, Kunal Pandey, Saksham Patel and Abhishek Chauhan were arrested and sent to jail. It is identified that Kunal was the Co-convenor of the IT cell of the metropolitan unit of BJP.



There was a board of BJP booth president outside Abhishek's house, but he was described as a member of the working committee of the IT cell.



Day of the incident

On the night of November 1, 2023, the victim had gone out for a walk on the campus with a male friend when three accused accosted her, stripped her, took photographs and made videos.



Moreover, one of them tried to forcibly kiss her and her male friend was also assaulted. This incident led to prolonged protests by students on the campus, IANS reported.