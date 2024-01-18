The Anant National University has announced the commencement of registrations for the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT) which was formerly known as Design Entrance Test (DET). The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2024, at 6 pm in virtual mode.

As per the statement released by the university, the initial registration for Round 1 will be accepted until January 20. "ADEPT offers a unique opportunity for aspiring students seeking admission to the Bachelor of Design program at Anant National University upon completing their Class XII education,” the statement said.

The test which is for a duration of one hour will be conducted in Engish. And the evaluation will be calculated on candidate's design aptitude, creativity, problem-solving abilities, logical skills and general awareness.

Speaking about the test, Director of the School of Design at Anant National University, Prof Bhaskar Bhatt, said, "ADEPT goes beyond traditional assessments, rigorously evaluating a candidate's critical skills. It encompasses a holistic approach, scrutinising both creative aptitude and the depth of awareness regarding societal and global dynamics. This innovative approach sets ADEPT apart, aligning with our vision to nurture not just proficient but also socially conscious and impactful designers in their endeavours."