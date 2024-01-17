The revised school textbooks in Kerala will now include the preamble to the Constitution of the country and this is the first time in the history of the state that the Preamble will be taught in the schools, reported PTI.

Revision of syllabus after decades

Official sources informed today, Wednesday, January 16, about the decision of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) led the government to incorporate the Preamble into textbooks of Classes I to X as part of its efforts to instill constitutional values in the minds of children.



The decision was announced on January 16, by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who is also the Chairman of the State Curriculum Committee. He said that the State Curriculum Steering Committee recently approved 173 new textbooks for Classes I, III, V, VII, and IX as part of the curriculum reforms. These reforms will be introduced after a decade, he further said.



Creating awareness since childhood

Jayaprakash RK, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), said many National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks already carry the Preamble to the Constitution, but it is the first time that Kerala is coming out with such an initiative.



The director told PTI that the Preamble will now be a part of all revised textbooks in the state and will also be made a part of the teachers' training programme. "This will help both teachers and students understand the core of the Preamble to the Constitution," he added.



He further said that the objective behind the introduction of the Preamble is to create awareness about the significance of the Constitution among youngsters. He emphasised the need to have knowledge of it while the country is witnessing widespread discussions about the Constitution and its values.



The SCERT Director on introducing the chapter in lower classes said that it may be tough for the children to understand the concept of the Constitution in the lower classes, but gradually they will be able to understand its basics and grasp it fully by the time they are in Class V.



The General Education Department sources told PTI that the revised textbooks would reach students weeks before schools reopen for the next academic year.