Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu in collaboration with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), National SC-ST Hub, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce (DICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) inaugurated the Business Accelerator Program for the SC-ST (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) entrepreneurs in IIM Jammu campus at Jagti on January 15, 2024. The chief guest of the programme was Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, MSME Government of India, and guest of honor Padma Shri Ravi Kumar Narra, President, DICCI. This happened on January 15, 2024.

The event was presided over by Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu; Khurshid Dar, Head, CII, J&K and Ladakh; and Dr Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson, Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, IIM Jammu. The event commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony followed by an address about the programme by Dr Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson, Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, IIM Jammu.

Chief Guest Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, commended the collaboration between IIM Jammu, National SC-ST Hub, MSME, DICCI, and CII.

Guest of Honour Padma Shri Ravi Kumar Narra, National President, DICCI, praised the collaborative efforts of IIM Jammu, MSME, and CII in launching the Business Accelerator Program.

Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, welcomed the second batch of the Business Accelerator Programme and mentioned the success of the first programme which started on May 15, 2023, at Noida