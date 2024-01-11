Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the NIIT University (NU), announced early admissions for the academic year 2024.

The early admissions offer students an opportunity to secure their place in new-age programmes designed to provide future-ready careers.

Admissions are now open to new-age programmes such as BTech in Cyber Security, and Integrated Masters in Business Administration that have been designed to provide students with skill sets aligned to the future world of work.

Students can also opt for BTech in Computer Science & Engineering, BTech in Electronics & Communication Engineering, BTech in Biotechnology, three-year BBA and four-year integrated Master's in Business Administration (iMBA) programmes after Class XII.

The new undergraduate programme BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, has been introduced this year considering the demand of the contemporary business landscape for interdisciplinary expertise. This programme aims to groom students with transformative skills in science, engineering, technology, and business.

Early admissions are open for a limited number of seats, granted on a first-come, first-served basis to students meeting the admission criteria.

Admission will be determined by the student's academic performance in Class X or their results in specified national-level entrance examinations. Students can also qualify for up to a 100% merit-based scholarship based on their Class X score. Applicants with Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scores are exempt from the NU Aptitude Test (NUAT).

For more information on admissions and placements, visit: https://niituniversity.in/admissions