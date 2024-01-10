After the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG), the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) aspirants are urging for the postponement of the NEET MDS which is the dental entrance exam for admission into PG dental courses. The exam conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) was tentatively scheduled for February 9, 2024.

However, with the postponement of NEET PG from March 3, 2024, to July 7, MDS aspirants are hoping that MDS might also be postponed. Speaking to EdexLive, an intern at the Faculty of Dental Sciences in the Institute Of Medical Sciences (IMS), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Praveen Darji said, "Our main concern is that NBE has not released any notice regarding the exam despite having it scheduled on February 9."

"We don't have any information about the exam eligibility, counselling dates and most importantly internship completion date to be eligible to appear for NEET MDS," he said stressing that the students are perplexed. Further, he said, "Traditionally, NEET MDS was conducted in March. But the board has issued a notice in 2023 mentioning the exam will be held in February 2024."

"With this preponement and no information about the exam, we are all confused and worried," said the 2018 batch student Darji. Similarly, another bachelor's student from Darbhanga, Dr Aditi Sinha, said, "The exam should be postponed so that we get sufficient time to prepare for the toughest entrance exam."

Working as a claim processing doctor at Central Government Health Scheme and preparing to appear for NEET MDS, Sinha said, "The exam is usually held in March and counselling will be conducted in August. In this gap of over five months, all the students remain idle worrying about their seats. Therefore, if the exam is postponed, we will get sufficient time for preparation and revision."

Internships delayed

Another concern highlighted by Darji is that, due to COVID-19, students' internships have been delayed in various colleges. "This will also affect many medicos as the exam details are not out yet and my internship ends in March," he adds. Speaking on similar grounds, Sinha said, "There is no official notice for MDS. The students are confused about whether to appear for NEET MDS 2024 or 2025, owing to delay in internship completion."

"If NBE doesn't postpone the exam, at least they should give us clarity about the exam so that students can focus on preparation and internship accordingly," Darji urges.

Reactions that are doing the rounds of social media

Reacting to the concerns of the students, medical activist Dr Vivek Pandey posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) today saying, "Anticipating a parallel trajectory to NEET PG, I'm optimistic that NBE will soon issue a new notification for #NEETMDS hopefuls based on past trends...#MedTwitter #neetpg2024 #NEETMDS2024 #NEETPG"

Here are a few reactions from users of X who, as per their bios, are dentists and doctors:

@supriya_k1906

And, #NEETMDS which is scheduled on 9th Feb still awaits any registration link or information bulletin. I wonder if it’s possible to get done with the entire registration process in a month and release admit cards! Sounds doubtful.

@DrBhaumikJoshi

Whether NEET MDS is getting postponed till July or not will be clear after official announcement only, but chances of it being conducted on scheduled date of 9th feb are very less. Lets wait for NBE to clear the doubts. Till then focus on your preparation #neetpg #neetmds

@DevyaniChugadia

"Looks like #NBE decided to keep the suspense alive for #NEETMDS candidates. Postponement notices are like plot twists – keeping us on the edge of our seats! #NEETMDS #NEETPG #SuspenseContinues"

@Rasengan5678

Irony is #neetmds exam scheduled on February 9th and still application form not released with just 30 days remaining!!

And here we are waiting to know whether #neetpg will happen on March or July

Pathetic condition of Aspirants

#neetpg2024

#NEETPG