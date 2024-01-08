Schools in Punjab will have an extended winter break, starting Monday, January 8, due to the extremely cold weather in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Sunday, January 8.

Earlier, schools in Punjab had winter vacations between December 14 to 31, 2023, ANI reports.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Mann said, "Keeping in view the severe cold, it has been decided to have a holiday from January 8 to January 14 in all the government and private schools of Punjab up to class 10," in an official announcement post.

"In view of inclement weather conditions in the region, CM @BhagwantMann has ordered that all government, government-aided and private schools in the state will remain closed from January 8-14. CM said that in larger interests of school-going students, this order was necessitated," the Chief Minister's Office announced on X.

In Delhi...

The decision was made shortly after Delhi announced that students in Nursery through Class V will have an extended winter break for the next five days.

"Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5," Delhi Education Minister Atishi posted on X.

On January 5, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council (UPBEC) also announced a winter vacation for all schools till January 14.