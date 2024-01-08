The Vishwakarma Awards, organised by Maker Bhavan Foundation and co-sponsored by WIN Foundation, Godrej Industries, Addverb, and Alkyl Amines, celebrated the culmination at eDC the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the official host for 2023.

It recognised exceptional student innovations in the fields of water and sanitation, clean technology, and smart mobility. These awards, named after Vishwakarma, the god of architecture and engineering, aim to inspire and reward students for their contributions to engineering and technology that address real-world challenges.

The Vishwakarma Awards, an annual event, focus on encouraging students from Indian STEM colleges to develop scalable solutions that contribute to solving critical issues and bolster India's economy. This year’s theme is centered on water and sanitation, clean technology, and smart mobility.

Clean Technology - Best Product Design:

Criteria: Visual appeal, Attention to Detail, Consideration of environmental impact and functionality

Golden Plastics :

Rajdeep Singh Devra and Urvish Shah: “Revolutionising 3D printing: Our innovative 3D printers use plastic granules or failed prints as feed, eliminating the need for expensive filaments. With our in-house designed print head technology, we design 3D printers for a greener and cleaner world”

Clean Technology - Most Innovative Solution

Criteria: Scientific and Technical robustness, Importance of the problem, Feasibility and practicality, and user-fit.

Design Prototype of Bio-filter to Treatment of Carbon Dioxide Gas Exhausts :

Saunam Halder, Pranadipan Sahoo, Vedant Sanghavi, Aditya Gupta: “We aim to revolutionise the way air pollution is reduced by degrading air pollutants into cleaner and greener products instead of storing them like conventional air purifiers”

Smart Mobility - Best Product Design:

ROV-Remote-Operated Underwater Vehicle:

Saket Joshi, Sanskruti Gondaliya: "It is a tethered robot that can explore aquatic environments and transmit data and video back to us. We can use it to inspect, repair, or sample underwater structures or ecosystems, or just have fun exploring the depths of a lake or ocean.”

Smart Mobility - Most Innovative Solution

SQUADRON: Heterogeneous Swarm Technology

Aryank, Anjali: "Implemented autonomous navigation and SLAM localisation in swarm multi-rotors with coordinated motion, enhanced by computer vision, mapping algorithms, and efficient task-distributed decision-making."

Water and Sanitation - Best Product Design:

Internet of Things (IoT) enabled real-time Water Monitoring System with Remote Data Accessibility:

Satyam, Tarun Gangar: “Developed an IoT-enabled water monitoring system with GPS and multiple sensors (turbidity, TDS, oxygen, temperature, pressure), featuring an ESP32 microprocessor, hybrid power, AI readiness, and advanced data retrieval, suitable for diverse applications..”

Water and Sanitation - Most Innovative Solution

Pushpak

Mohit Kumar Gupta , Jatin Jain Anurag Meena, and Harishit Sharma: "We are using waste flowers from temples which are mostly dumped into water bodies and converting them into useful biodegradable disposable cutlery items which have the potential to replace the already present non-biodegradable cutlery present in the market."