Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari encouraged National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets to enlist in the military and lead lives of "unity and discipline" today, Monday, January 8, saying that true leaders inspire those around them and have an impact that goes far beyond parade grounds.

Republic Day serves as a "reminder of the struggles, sacrifices, and aspirations" that have shaped India's journey as a democratic republic, Chaudhari said, speaking to the cadets at the NCC Republic Day Camp 2024 in New Delhi.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the camp on January 5. The last day of the camp is January 28, PTI reports.

"Our nation is a mosaic of different cultures, languages, and customs, which converge into a shared commitment towards preserving democracy and inclusive progress," the IAF chief said.

"As a premier uniform youth organisation of our country, the National Cadet Corps has contributed significantly in transforming the lives of millions by inculcating the quality of discipline, leadership, camaraderie, team spirit, adventure, and national integration," he said.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General of the NCC, was present at the event.

The NCC Republic Day Camp 2024 would have 2,274 cadets in total, with a higher percentage of female cadets participating, Singh announced on January 3.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also emphasised in his speech that discipline — a pillar of the NCC's ethos — is a way of life rather than just a set of rules.

"It is a conscious choice to adhere to a code of conduct, to prioritise duty over convenience, and to exhibit restraint even in the face of challenges. In cultivating discipline, you are not just shaping your destiny, but contributing to the larger tapestry of a disciplined and orderly society," he said.



Motto of NCC

Unity and Discipline is the motto of the NCC.

"Leadership, another key facet of your NCC training, is not confined to rank or hierarchy. It is about inspiring others through your actions, fostering esprit de corps, and looking after those placed under you,” the IAF chief added. He reminded the young cadets that true leadership lies in empowering those around them, and their influence extends far beyond the parade grounds.

He also praised the legacy of the NCC and the values it ingrains among cadets.

"I am aware that many of you want to join the armed forces. It is undoubtedly one of the best professions today, offering a quality life full of adventure and action. I call upon you to join the armed forces and live a life full of unity and discipline, the motto of the National Cadet Corps," Chaudhari said.



Republic Day on January 26

On January 26, India will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Republic Day. According to the IAF chief, the Republic Day has "profound significance, and so does this Republic Day camp".

"It is a reminder of the struggles, sacrifices, and aspirations that have shaped our journey as a democratic republic. Remember that you are a part, and an integrated part of this narrative, contributing to the ongoing saga of a vibrant and resilient India," he added.

Chaudhari further said that selflessness is the third pillar of the NCC's philosophy, and separates NCC cadets from the rest of the country.

"You will cherish the time spent here not just for the memories, but also for the personal growth and resilience the NCC has imbibed in you," he added. The IAF chief wished the cadets a happy new year and said he looked forward to hosting them tomorrow at the Air House in Delhi.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar spoke to a group of cadets at the NCC R-Day Camp on Saturday, January 6, saying that the corps has continuously produced dedicated and motivated bravehearts who "excel in the service of Bharat".