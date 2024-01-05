Today, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) had its XII convocation graced by the Indian Science Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somanath. Addressing the media at the convocation, the chief said the PSLV XPoSat launched on January 1 is doing well. He was conferred Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by the university during the convocation, PTI reported.

As per the statement issued by the JNTUH, a total of 88,226 degrees and 54 gold medals were awarded for the academic year 2022-23. As a part of the twelfth convocation, degrees conferred are:

Undergraduate: 75,815

Postgraduate: 11,088

Doctor of Philosophy: 835

Others: 346

The highest number of students, 69,573, were from BTech (Bachelor of Technology) followed by 6,113 from MBA (Master of Business Administration) and 5,509 from BPharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy).

ISRO chief

Speaking about the rocket launched, Somanath said, "First of January, we had the launch of PSLV XPoSat. The satellite is doing very well. All its instruments are now slowly switched on and working. We will get to know about the results soon." Stating that 2024 is going to be an eventful year, Somanath said many launches are proposed. "Next launch is a GSLV launch, INSAT- 3DS, climate and weather satellite to track our cyclones, to look at the weather, the rain, the drought and many other things. That satellite is going to be launched this month, possibly by the beginning of February. Will have to see that it will be ready," he said.

Aditya-L 1

He also spoke about the other commercial launches, GSLV launch and Aditya-L1. "Tomorrow, we have the Aditya-L1 insertion to Lagrange point. That will happen tomorrow. After that, the satellite will be there around, looking at the Sun and doing all the measurements. So, its journey of almost 1.5 million km is nearly complete," Somanath said.

As per the ISRO officials, the spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, about 1.5 million km from the Earth. The L1 point is at about one per cent of the total distance between the Earth and the Sun, as stated in a report by PTI.