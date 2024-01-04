The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation joins hands with Sony India Software Centre to equip engineering college students with industry-ready technical skills. In a statement issued by the institute, it said that the training will be given in select disciplines such as AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Product Security and Computer Graphics.

The training for the second batch is scheduled to commence during the third week of January 2024. Moreover, the last date for the registrations for the programme is January 10, 2024. Additionally, this programme is offered completely free of cost and selected students will also be provided with stipends based on fixed criteria.

"IIT Madras Pravartak and Sony India will jointly select the students for the Finishing School Training Program to impart industry-ready skills in the tech skill areas," it added. Those who are interested can register by visiting the official link: https://sonyfs.pravartak.org.in/registration.

All the interested students have to register themselves to get a notification about the written test/interview. Additionally, entrance examinations will be conducted at select centres in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

As per the statement, here is the eligibility criteria to apply:

- Applicants should have an Engineering degree in ECE (Electronics and Communication Engineering), CSE (Computer Science Engineering) and EEE (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) degree with a minimum 60% aggregate

- The training is for the students who passed out in 2021-2022, and 2022-23. A stipend will also be offered to eligible students

- The selection will be based on criteria such as academic performance, parental income, and the student’s performance in an entrance exam on aptitude/analytical test followed by an interview

Further details about the course can be obtained from the following website: https://sonyfs.pravartak.org.in.