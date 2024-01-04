Unstop, a community engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, has partnered with Jio Creative Labs, one of India’s most versatile creative houses, to launch the Creative Hackathon.

Open to all, irrespective of one’s college and chosen field, this event is a chance for individuals to showcase their innovative and quirky ideas and make their way into the powerhouse of memorable content.

The Creative Hackathon has two different tracks: Strategy and Creative. For the Strategy Track, participants will be required to submit a detailed strategy pertaining to a specific product that is given to them. On the other hand, for the Creative Track, participants will be judged on their writing skills and creativity while sharing the message across. To take part in the hackathon, candidates must register with Unstop in teams of one to three members and can choose either one or both tracks.

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, shared his thoughts. “We are pleased to announce that Unstop is back with another Hackathon, one that is open to all students to showcase their creativity.”



A spokesperson from Jio Creative Labs said, “We're delighted by the overwhelming response to the Creative Hackathon and thrilled to witness the exceptional talent that has emerged."