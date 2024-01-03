This year's National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp would choose many cadets, with the number going up to 2,274, informed the Director General of NCC. He further added that this year will witness an enhanced participation of girl cadets, reported PTI.



Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General (DG) of the NCC conveyed during a press briefing at Delhi Cantonment that there has been a "steady increase" in enrollment of girl cadets in the NCC every year.



What are the main attractions of this year's NCC R-Day Camp?

This year the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, will be inaugurating the NCC R-Day Camp, which captures the real essence of India.



1) This year's camp will witness the participation of 2,274 cadets with an increased participation of girl cadets this year, up to 907 of them.



2) There will be various competitions held, a few of them being the best contingent, the best cadet, and horse riding.



Making NCC training more relevant

While the DG presented the plan for the 2024 camp which is going to be held at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment, he added that there is a need to make the training of the cadets more relevant to contemporary needs, and revise the NCC syllabus.



He said, "We want to make this training contemporary, we want to include the latest facets, we are in the process of analysing how we can train cadets on drones, improve life skills and make the training more contemporary and relevant."



The DG informed PTI that newer technologies are being integrated such as in map reading, the NCC has already included Global Positioning System (GPS) and satellite imagery training for them.



Furthermore, infrastructural developments are also to be made for training and to get the training aides, the latest equipment for training. Emphasis shall also be laid on the betterment of the staff member, the officer said.



The NCC R-Day Camp serves as a platform for youths of the country from different states and union territories (UTs), to interact among themselves and gain more information about the various cultures of the country.