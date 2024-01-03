In a display of innovation, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has achieved a remarkable milestone by filing a total of 122 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) and achieving an exceptional licensing rate of around 14% to industry partners in 2023.

This accomplishment highlights IIT Kanpur's strength in cutting-edge research and innovation and marks its third straight year of securing the most IPRs in its history, taking the overall achievement to 1,039 IPRs to date.

The 122 IPRs filed include 108 patents, four design registrations, three copyrights, and one trademark application, along with four US and 2 China patents. The year also saw 167 IPRs being granted with 15 technologies licensed.

The patents for inventions from varied domains such as MedTech and Nano Technology include innovative healthcare solutions like a portable medical suction device and a continuous lung health monitoring system. Other notable patents include solid-state sodium-ion batteries and an affordable Braille learning device for the blind and visually impaired.

Prof. S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The institute’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of research and technology has resulted in this record-breaking number of IPRs and positioned the institute as a leader in driving positive change through intellectual contributions."