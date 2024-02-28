Karnataka’s Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) and Collegiate Education issued a circular stating that at 11 am on Wednesday, February 28, an oath must be administered in all schools and colleges on the occasion of National Science Day.



A state-level programme was organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, where around 1,500 students took part in the oath and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was slated to administer the oath to the students to develop a scientific temperament, said a report by The New Indian Express.



"Science and technology have played a huge role in building a prosperous, peaceful and progressive society. It is essential to develop a foundation among the public. Therefore all government and aided institutions must take the oath and celebrate National Science Day," noted the official circular.



State’s Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju said that lakhs of students in all educational institutions would take the oath, added TNIE.



"There is no doubt that Science and Technology have played a crucial role in fostering peace and tranquillity. It is our duty to instil scientific temperament among students and the public. Developing scientific temperament among the students is one of the basic tenets of the Constitution," said Boseraju.



Assembly Speaker UT Khader, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar were also be a part of the oath-taking ceremony.