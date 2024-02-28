Anant National University’s symposium, Architecture for All Call of the Future | (Pic: Anant National University)

Anant National University, India’s first DesignX University based in Ahmedabad, recently organised a three-day international symposium Architecture for All: Call of the Future which brought together leading minds from the global architectural community to explore the future of architecture.

In addition to paper presenters from various regions of India, the symposium featured international paper presenters hailing from Portugal, Bangladesh, Canada, and the USA.

Sri Lankan architect Madhura Prematilleke kicked off the symposium with a discourse on a Bill of Architectural Rights.

Architect Peter Rich from South Africa, in his keynote, addressed the human dimension of design and the role of cultural responsiveness in contemporary architecture.

On the third day, Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum discussed the impact of architecture on the healing processes of displacement and fostering dignity for individuals in transition.

For the event, 40 presenters were selected through a double-blind review process to showcase their research papers. These scholars and practitioners delivered engaging presentations and shared insights on various aspects of architecture, offering valuable perspectives on current trends, challenges and innovations in the field.

The paper presentations aligned with the nine identified themes exploring architecture's relation with climate, identity, inclusion, well-being, ecology, technology, context, society, and politics.

Reflecting on the symposium’s success, Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost of Anant National University, emphasised the university’s commitment to encouraging dialogue and innovation in the field of architecture, ensuring that it remains accessible and responsive to the needs of all.



Rajeev Kathpalia, Chair Professor at the School of Architecture and General Chair of the symposium, made invaluable contributions to the event, playing an important role in shaping the symposium’s agenda and ensuring its success as a platform for meaningful discourse on architecture.