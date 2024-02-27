In a heartfelt gesture to their alma mater the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the Class of 1974 pledged Rs 10.11 crore for supporting various activities at the institute. The pledge comes as part of the Golden Jubilee Reunion of the batch held from February 23 to 25 (Friday to Sunday), 2024, with over 80 alumni in attendance along with their families.

This generous commitment highlights the alumni’s enduring dedication to supporting various research endeavours and initiatives benefiting students at IIT Kanpur, while the three-day celebratory event offered them the scope to reminisce, reconnect, and reaffirm their commitment to the institute's thrive for continued excellence.

Expressing gratitude for such a generous pledge made by the Class of 1974, Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “IIT Kanpur takes great pride in its alumni, and time and again, our alumni have come together to support the growth of their alma mater through various means.”

Prof Kantesh Balani, Dean of Resources & Alumni, IIT Kanpur, said, “We are very grateful to the Class of 1974 for pledging Rs 10.11 crore to the institute. This is a new benchmark set by this class to support its alma mater. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the batch coordinators, Dr Anand Jagannathan, Prof Uday Desai, Yogesh Khosla, Balkrishna Gupta, Ashutosh Garg, Shamik Mehta, Khagesh Maheshwari and Anup Kacker.”