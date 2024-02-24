To promote scientific curiosity and learning among village students and create awareness about climate change and sustainability among farmers, the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences (CEOAS), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) hosted an engaging outreach programme focused on rocketry and sustainable development on February 22 in Zilla Parishad High School, Rangapur, Manchal Mandal near Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad.

The event, which saw enthusiastic participation from farmers, teachers, students, and community members alike, was hailed as a resounding success.

In a bid to foster greater awareness and understanding of pressing environmental issues, the faculty of CEOAS, Dr Kishore Kumar Grandhi, Dr Dandi Ramu and Dr Aliba Ao along with the master's and PhD students and research staff, presented posters on waste management, climate change impacts on health, agriculture, extreme event preparedness and so on. It served as an enlightening platform for discussing sustainable solutions to global challenges.

Resource persons Dr. Shefali Tandon from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Ashok from India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Dr Chenna Reddy from Osmania University also take part in this journey.

Dr. Shefali Tandon, with her students, talked about India’s achievements in space research and its space missions and demonstration of water rockets. Students were thrilled to participate in assembling and launching water rockets, gaining firsthand experience in concepts such as thrust, drag, and aerodynamics. Painting and essay writing competitions were also organised for the students.

Dr Kishore Kumar Grandhi coordinated the public outreach programme and public engagement with funding support from the Institute of Eminence (IoE), University of Hyderabad.