Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Academy serves as a facilitator in harnessing the potential of young talent in future skills by equipping them with toolkits that enable them to apply theoretical concepts in real-world scenarios, partners with renowned organisations and facilitate job placements.

While inaugurating the Skill India Centre today, Saturday, February 24, in Deogarh, the union minister stated, “Delighted to inaugurate Skill India Centre at Deogarh with the aim of empowering the youth and preparing them for new India to achieve the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.”

The establishment of Skill India Centres marks a strategic step towards aligning with the dynamic demands of various industries as these centres will serve as pillars of practical knowledge in these demand-driven sectors — Media, Leather, Tourism and Hospitality, and Information Technology - Information Technology enabled Services (IT-ITeS). Built over a 3,237 square feet area, the centre is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-equipped classrooms, advanced laboratories, and specialised spaces ensures that caters to the diverse needs of modern education and skill development.

The centre will impart training to the students by seamlessly integrating academic knowledge with practical, hands-on experience across ten courses including Story Board Artist, Graphic Designer, Stitchers – Goods and Garments, Cutter – Goods and Garments, Helper, Barista Executive, F&B Service Associate and IT Helpdesk Assistant.