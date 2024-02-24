The Puducherry Parents and Students Welfare Association has requested that Pondicherry University change the examination centres designated for MBBS students due to challenges in logistics posed by ongoing road widening work on NH 45A, which connects Puducherry, Villipuram, and Nagapattinam, The New Indian Express reports.

The university had earlier announced that fourth-year MBBS final examinations would take place at the end of February, with third-year exams beginning on March 5. The exams will occur at several locations, including Sri Venkateswara Medical College in Ariyur and Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital (SMVMCH) in Madagadipet.

However, students are finding it difficult to commute to these centres, adding unnecessary stress to their tests because of ongoing construction, and restrictions on traffic from Puducherry to Villupuram, particularly via Kandamangalam-Madagadipet.

In light of the situation, the association has proposed alternative centres such as the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Kathirkamam, Pondicherry University in Kalapat, and Mother Theresa Post Graduate & Research Institute Of Health Sciences in Gorimedu to reduce the burden on students and provide a more conducive examination environment.