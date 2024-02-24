The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and NMTronics India have announced a partnership for the launch of the NMTronics Center of Excellence for Electronics Manufacturing and Skills Development at IIT Kanpur. This collaboration signifies a major advancement in the synergy between industry and academia, promising ground-breaking research, technological innovation, and skill development in the field of electronics manufacturing.

This initiative was formalised through the signing of the MoU by Prof Kantesh Balani, Dean of Resources and Alumni, IIT Kanpur, and Soni Saran Singh, CEO, Founder, and Managing Director of NMTronics Indi, in the presence of Prof S Ganesh, Director of IIT Kanpur.

The centre aims to foster collaboration in research and development while providing advanced learning opportunities through IIT Kanpur's learning and development programmes and will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a fully automated Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Line.

Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur emphasised the significance of the collaboration with NMTronics for establishing the Center of Excellence (CoE) for Electronics Manufacturing and Skills Development on campus and said “It is a significant milestone in IIT Kanpur's commitment to fostering industry-academia partnerships and delivering unparalleled technological expertise to students and all other stakeholders.