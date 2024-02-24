The Uttar Pradesh government, today, Saturday, February 24, cancelled the police constable recruitment examination that was held statewide on February 17 and 18, after the examination paper was allegedly leaked.



This development was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today, February 24, adding that a re-examination will be conducted for the same within six months.



"UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 cancelled, orders given to re-conduct the exams within next 6 months...." CM Yogi said on social media platform X.



He further said that strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty in the alleged paper leak.



"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," the UP CM added.



Following the Chief Minister's directive, the Home Department has also issued an order to cancel the examination. Moreover, candidates will be provided with free transportation facilities through the services of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation.



The government has decided to get the case investigated by a Special Task Force (STF), and has issued clear instructions to take the strictest action against the persons or institutions found guilty, added reports.



After protests, celebrations ensue

Meanwhile, hundreds of candidates who had appeared for the UP police constable recruitment exam 2024 gathered at Eco Garden in Lucknow, and staged a massive protest demanding re-examination, reported ANI.



However, soon after the announcement was made of cancellation of the exam, the protesting students, who were demanding the re-examination were seen celebrating. Visuals of this ‘celebration’ were shared on social media platforms as well.



Leaders from student group All India Students’ Association (AISA), on the other hand, shared that AISA state Vice-President Manish was arrested by Allahabad Police during a protest against the paper leak today.



“Manish is playing a leading role in the ongoing movement against RO/ARO and UPP paper leaks. Instead of taking responsibility for the paper leak, the government is continuously running its cycle of repression on the youth,” the student group shared on social media platform X.