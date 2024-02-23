Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati in collaboration with EduRade, a brand owned by RC HobbyTech Solutions, and incubated at IIT Guwahati Research Park, have launched India’s largest Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO), spanning across 18 acres and boasting capability to fly nine medium-class drones simultaneously, stated a press release from the institute.

The primary objective of this RPTO is to promote the advancement of drone technology in India. Additionally, it aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, to establish India as a global drone hub by 2030, thereby, contributing to the recently launched Namo Drone Didi initiative.

The launch of IIT Guwahati RPTO symbolises the institute's dedication to transforming drone training, aiming to equip individuals with essential expertise.

Initially, the RPTO will introduce a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-certified Medium Class Drone Pilot Training Course, tailored to enhance the skills of youth in North East and other regions of India. It will also cater specifically to women from self-help groups (SHGs) engaged in agriculture, identified under the Namo Drone Didi Yojna.

Upon completion of the course, students will be awarded a Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) sanctioned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India. This certification will authorise them to legally operate drones and pursue a career as certified drone pilots.