After leaving home to appear for the Class XII Board examination, a 17-year-old boy from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra has allegedly gone missing, the police informed today, Thursday, February 22, stated a report by PTI.

It was at around 8.45 am on Wednesday, February 21, that the student left his home in the Ghansoli area to go to a college in Vashi for the exam, an official from Rabale police station said.

He did not return home till late night, following which, his parents carried out a search and later approached the police, he said.



Based on a complaint by the boy's father, a case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) started conducting the Class XII exams on February 21 and exams will be held in two shifts, the morning shift starts at 11 am and ends at 2.10 pm while the evening shift will be held from 3 pm to 5.10 pm.

The state board exams 2024 will continue till March 19. The Maharashtra HSC exam is held for the general and vocational courses.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started its Class X and XII Board exams on February 15 and the exams will end on April 10, 2024.