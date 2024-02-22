Mahindra University's annual fests, Airo and Aether, recently concluded with an exhilarating display of sportsmanship, creativity, talent, and spirited collaboration between students and management. The vibrant synergy that defines these fests was palpable across the campus, as students from various disciplines came together to celebrate and compete in a diverse set of activities.

The campus buzzed with energy as participants from colleges across the region including BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, Vignan Jyothi Institute of Management among others engaged in a diverse range of activities, showcasing their skills and camaraderie.

The seven-day fests featured a blend of athletic competitions, including cricket, football, basketball, and lawn tennis, alongside cultural events such as literary debates, quizzes, and stand-up comedy. This eclectic mix catered to various interests, fostering a sense of community spirit among attendees.

The newly inaugurated FIFA-certified football field witnessed intense matches, with BITS Pilani, Hyderabad emerging victorious. The MU Lawn Tennis team showcased their prowess by clinching both singles tournaments, while the basketball teams displayed exemplary teamwork, securing victories in their respective tournaments.

Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University, expressed, "Airo-Aether embodies the spirit of Mahindra University — a commitment to holistic development, fostering innovation, and encouraging creativity. From vibrant cultural showcases to thought-provoking symposiums, these fests serve as vibrant hubs where students and faculty from diverse backgrounds converge to exchange ideas and collaborate. More than just academic gatherings, these festivals cultivate a sense of belonging and unity, dismantling barriers between departments and nurturing a culture of teamwork. By uniting minds with diverse expertise and perspectives, these events not only enrich academic dialogue but also equip students with the adaptive skills needed to tackle the multifaceted challenges of tomorrow."