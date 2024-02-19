The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Saturday, February 17 celebrated the graduation of its PGPMAX Class of 2023; PGPpro Class of 2023; PGP MFAB Class of 2022 and AMPBA Class of 2022 (Winter) and Class of 2023 (Summer). A total of 611 students graduated.

Students from Post Graduate Programme In Management For Working Professionals (PGPpro Class of 2023- Hyderabad; Delhi; Mumbai and Bengaluru cohorts) - 224; Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX Class of 2023) - 89; Post Graduate Programme in Management for Family Business (PGP MFAB Class of 2022) - 123 and Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA) Class of 2022 (Winter) -87 and Class of 2023 (Summer) - 88 graduated from ISB.

Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech, was the chief guest for the graduation ceremony, organised at the Hyderabad campus of ISB. The graduation day commenced with the ceremonial procession led by the dean, chief guest, deputy dean and other senior faculty members.

Wise words

Sharing his insights at the graduation ceremony, Dr Krishna Ella said, “As you embark on your journey, remember three key lessons: embrace entrepreneurship, champion innovation, and embody true leadership. Beyond textbooks, find wisdom in the courage to follow your passions, particularly in India's dynamic start-up landscape. Prioritise societal impact over financial gains and be leaders who inspire positive transformation. As you enter the next phase, recall the companionship, support, and guidance received at this institution. India's growth is fuelled by individuals like you. May your journey be marked by courage, noble aspirations, and a lasting impact.”

Congratulating the graduating class, Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, said, "Our institution, committed to creating global leaders, has also emphasised building societal impact and contributing to nation-building. As you step into influential positions, remember your unique privileges and the responsibility to help those less fortunate. Engage constructively with diverse perspectives, address inequality, and contribute to making the world a better place through empathetic listening and civil dialogues.”