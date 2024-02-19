A collaboration has been forged between the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), an esteemed academic institute of national importance, and Engineers India Limited (EIL), a leading Engineering, Technology and Total energy consultancy company.

This landmark partnership aims to drive innovation and advance research in critical areas of green technologies, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of scientific excellence.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MuU) signed between IIT Roorkee and EIL outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation in research-related activities. Leveraging their respective expertise and resources, both organisations are set to embark on collaborative projects focusing on cutting-edge research initiatives.

At the forefront of this collaboration is a joint commitment towards sustainability and resource utilisation. Key research domains identified for exploration include innovative methods for converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into valuable chemicals, demonstrating a dedication to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions while unlocking economic opportunities.

This also includes pioneering efforts in the tri-reforming of methane to produce syngas, catalytic conversions of CO2 into olefin and methanol, and the development of catalytic processes for converting lignocellulosic biomass into high-value chemicals. These endeavours signify a profound commitment of both the organisations towards environmental stewardship and the transition towards a circular, green and bio-based economy.