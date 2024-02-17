Educate Girls, a non-profit promoting girls' education in rural India, together with the Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), honoured over 200 adolescent girls who passed their Class X examinations as part of Project Pragati in a joint event on February 17.

The event also marked the launch of the RSOS mobile app, developed with Educate Girls, making the enrollment and examination process accessible for Open School students.

Project Pragati, implemented in nine districts across Rajasthan, is a 'second chance' programme by Educate Girls to empower out-of-school adolescent girls and young women to obtain their Class X certification through the Rajasthan State Open School. At the heart of the programme is a Prerak, a community member who identifies out-of-school adolescent girls and young women, enrolls them in a government-open school, and supports their exam preparation through village-based learning camps.

Beaming with enthusiasm, Varsha, a student from Pali district, said, “My studies often got disrupted because my family was constantly moving around in search of work. But thanks to Project Pragati, I could enrol in the Rajasthan State Open School, and my education didn't have to stop! Now, I feel confident to pursue my dreams. This has changed everything!”

Maharshi Vaishnav, CEO of Educate Girls, congratulated the Rajasthan State Open School on the initiative.