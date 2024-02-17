Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) organised the IIT Madras National CSR Summit - Building India 2047 – Technology for Better Tomorrow on the campus today, February 17, with a focus on technology-driven social impact, informed a press note from the institute.

The flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) Summit brought together stalwarts from corporate India to address prevailing societal challenges and enable collaboration through scalable and sustainable technological solutions towards Viksit Bharat @2047.

The event saw participation from industry, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), corporate firms and business leaders from across the country.

The inaugural IIT Madras CSR Awards (2023) were presented during the summit, which was graced by chief guest Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu, alongside faculty, researchers, and students of the Institute.

IIT Madras along with its associated entities, raised a historic amount of Rs 231 crore in funding from alumni, industry and individual donors during the financial year 2022-23. IIT Madras was the pioneer institute to enable industry-academia collaborations including consultancy and sponsored research as well as CSR with industry. The institute has a professionally managed Office of Institutional Advancement that spearheads its fundraising activities via corporate firms, alumni, and donors to raise funds for the institute.