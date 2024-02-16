The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi released a statement informing about another death by suicide of a student. The statement was released by Dean Student Affairs, IIT Delhi.

Varad Sanjay Nerkar, a student of MTech and resident of Dronagiri hostel died by hanging yesterday, Thursday, February 15 while his room was locked from the inside, the statement informed. “The police have taken custody of this mortal remains,” the statement informed. It also informed that the deceased students’s parents are expected to arrive from Nashik today, February 16.

The statement informed that soon, a condolence meeting will be held and information about the same will be shared by the registrar.

Calling the death "tragic and untimely demise" it mentioned, "While we try to deal with an unbearable pain, the loss to Varad's family is unimaginable."

In one of the most tragic developments in the education sector in 2023, it may be recalled that National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data reported that the rate of student suicides in India rose by 70% this year.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666