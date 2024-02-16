BITS Pilani, one of the first private universities to be awarded the status of Institution of Eminence by the Government of India, announced a foray into Design Education with the launch of BITS Design School (BITSDES) on February 15.

The future-focused design school is modelled on top global design institutes and is being set up in Mumbai. BITS Design School will uniquely combine technology, business, and entrepreneurship, core elements of the BITS DNA with the creative arts to nurture a new generation of future-ready design professionals poised to contribute actively to India's aspiration to be a developed nation by 2047.

Graduates will be equipped with a set of transdisciplinary and in-demand competencies, to take on C-Suite positions as they grow in their careers.

BITS Design School will introduce a four-year, residential, Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme in the academic year 2024-25, followed by a master’s degree programme and a faculty development programme for Design Educators over the next two years.

Admissions open on February 26, 2024 for the founding class who will be taught by international visiting faculty and a marquee Indian faculty trained at the top design schools in the world. In the second year of the programme, students can choose from the five streams offered for specialisation — Physical Product Design, Digital Product Design (UI/UX), Human Centred Design, Experience Design, and Visual Design