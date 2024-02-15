Vivek Mishra, a 21-year-old student at the Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University (MGAHV), who has been on a hunger strike for the last fifteen days outside his university, had filed a petition with the Maharashtra High Court on February 13 regarding his expulsion which took place on January 27.

Following this, today, February 15, the Maharashtra High Court of the Judicature at Bombay Nagpur Bench, Nagpur, issued a notice to MGAHV during the hearing. The notice read, “Issue notice to the respondents, returnable on 23.02.2024.”

In line with the writ petition, the high court highlighted the contention which read, “It is the contention of the learned counsel for the petitioner that the order of suspension has been passed without issuing any show cause notice or granting any opportunity of hearing.”

Furthermore, it also mentions that the petitioner, Vivek Mishra, a theatre student at MGAHV can sit for the remaining exams, which began on February 9. “We deem it appropriate to direct the respondents to permit the petitioner to appear in the examination for the remaining papers, results of which shall be subject to outcome of the petition the writ petition,” read the notice towards the end.

Next Step:

In a conversation with EdexLive, Vivek Mishra shared that he might conclude his fast unto death, which has been going on since February 5. However, the protest will continue, he informs.

Besides that, Niranjan Oberay, a PhD scholar, had also filed a petition on February 1, with the Maharashtra High Court concerning his expulsion which took place on January 27. At the hearing which was listed on February 9, MGAHV was issued a notice. “Issue notice before admission to the respondents, returnable on 16-2-2024."

In the recent past, a few students who protested against the alleged unlawful appointment of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Bhimarao Metri, were suspended and even expelled. It was against this that a few students took the legal route to seek justice, including Vivek Mishra and Niranjan Oberay.