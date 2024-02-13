The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) and supported by the Ministry of MSME, hosted an informative one-day awareness programme on the DESIGN component of the MSME Innovative Scheme at World Association For Small And Medium Enterprises (WASME). This happened on February 12, Monday.

The programme was aimed to empower MSMEs by providing incisive insights into leveraging the required opportunities offered by the scheme.

The Design Scheme will assist MSMEs in seeking assistance on every aspect of design. It enables MSMEs to develop and fulfill their design-related objectives. The MSME Design Scheme provides grants ranging from Rs 15 to 40 lakh for MSMEs and up to Rs 2.5 lakh for students engaged in design development, and is supervised by Dr Riddhi Mahansaria, Manager at SIIC, IIT Kanpur.

The programme commenced with a dynamic presentation by Dr Riddhi Mahansaria, Manager at SIIC, IIT Kanpur. She also outlined critical aspects of the programme, offering valuable insights into harnessing the potential of the MSME Innovative Scheme. Additionally, she emphasised innovative solutions deployed in the market by previous beneficiaries, including Phool.co start-up, culture, primary healthtech, and other start-ups as well