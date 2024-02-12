Lucknow’s King George's Medical University (KGMU) is all set to get the latest technique to fight against diabetic retinopathy, reported IANS.



The renowned medical institution has been allocated Rs 2 crore by the Uttar Pradesh government, which will be used to acquire cutting-edge machines and services for the treatment of this eye condition. With the new funding, KGMU will be able to purchase a wide-angle imaging system and feco emulsification services.



These technologies will play a crucial role in improving the diagnosis and treatment of diabetic retinopathy.



The advanced diabetic retinopathy centre at KGMU was launched in 2021 with an initial investment of Rs 2 crore. The centre has been providing treatment for patients, treating 50 to 60 individuals daily, IANS added.



Diabetic retinopathy is a condition caused by damage to the blood vessels in the retina due to poorly controlled blood sugar levels. It can lead to vision loss and even blindness if left untreated.



Diabetic retinopathy has affected close to four lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, leading to vision loss for many. The high cost of medical procedures in private hospitals has often made it difficult for people to afford treatment. The recent allocation of funds to KGMU will help to make quality treatment more accessible to a larger number of patients.



Vice-Chancellor Professor Sonia Nityanand said, today, Monday, February 12 that patients in the ophthalmology department will now have access to state-of-the-art facilities. The funding will enable the centre to offer specialised treatment for diabetic retinopathy, including admissions and comprehensive care for those in need.