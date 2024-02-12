The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ranchi, in collaboration with the Happiness Centre, IIM Ranchi and the Department of Sports Science and Yoga (RKMVERI), Belur Math, concluded a two-day transformative Yoga Camp on February 11, Sunday. The camp's primary goal was to instill the mindset of Embrace Yoga: Align Body, Mind, and Spirit.

The valedictory ceremony, held at the institute, was graced by the esteemed presence of Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, along with Prof Prasenjit Chakrabarti, Prof Tanusree Dutta, and Swami Vidyapradananda.

Swami Vidyapradananda, a Ramakrishna Order monk and a Penn State University PhD holder, played a significant role in planning and conducting the camp. More than 250 participants, including students and volunteers, actively engaged in the yoga sessions.

Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, in his opening remarks, highlighted the importance of yoga in enhancing concentration and emphasised the need for a focused approach in today's multitasking world. He announced the integration of yoga into the academic curriculum and expressed gratitude to Swami Vidyapradananda.

Swami Vidyapradananda, in his address, expressed gratitude for the institute's invitation and shared insights into the scientific planning behind the two-day camp. He appreciated the participants' enthusiasm, urging them to integrate the takeaways from the sessions into their daily lives