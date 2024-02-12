The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurugram, has launched the first-ever one-year full-time management programme for entrepreneurs and those involved in businesses for generations. The postgraduate programme in Family Business & Entrepreneurship (PGP-FBE) focuses on nurturing the next generation of business leaders and is built around Great Lakes’ Flagship PGPM programme, shared a press statement from the institute.

While helping develop core management skills and competencies with guidance from world-class faculty, the programme also addresses the challenges faced by generations of business owners and entrepreneurs in scaling up their businesses, with mentorship from entrepreneurs, business leaders, and venture capitalists. The PGP-FBE also minimises participants’ time away from their generational businesses or entrepreneurial ventures with its one-year format.

Applicants need a recognised undergraduate degree with a minimum score of 50% to be eligible for the programme. They should also be associated with a registered Family Business or show an entrepreneurial interest. Additionally, candidates need to have a valid Common Admission Test (CAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), or NMAT score or can take the Great Lakes Aptitude Test (GREAT) to apply for the PGP-FBE.

For more information, refer to the Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, website at www.greatlakes.edu.in/gurgaon/pgp-fbe.